LEVI'S 501 Original Short. - size 25 (also in 29, 30, 31, 32) LEVI'S 501 Original Short. - size 25 (also in 29, 30, 31, 32) 100% cotton. Button fly. 5-pocket styling. Light whiskering detail. Intentionally destroyed areas. Raw cut hem. Shorts measure approx 12 in length. Imported. LEIV-WF33. 56327-0087. Levi Strauss & Co., established in 1853, is a brand with a loyal, worldwide following. Their innovation with the co-invention of the blue jean was an integral part in creating their culture of self-expression and American cool that still resonates today. Each ready-to-wear design produced by the iconic label is made with special attention to craftsmanship, progress, and sustainability.