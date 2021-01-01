LEVI'S 501 Skinny in Blue. - size 24 (also in 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 31, 32) LEVI'S 501 Skinny in Blue. - size 24 (also in 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 31, 32) 99% cotton 1% elastane. Light whiskering and distressed detail. Button fly. 5-pocket design. Frayed hem. 13 at the knee narrows to 11 at the leg opening. Imported. LEIV-WJ204. 29502-0187. Levi Strauss & Co., established in 1853, is a brand with a loyal, worldwide following. Their innovation with the co-invention of the blue jean was an integral part in creating their culture of self-expression and American cool that still resonates today. Each ready-to-wear design produced by the iconic label is made with special attention to craftsmanship, progress, and sustainability.