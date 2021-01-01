LEVI'S 501 Skinny Jean in Blue. - size 32 (also in 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31) LEVI'S 501 Skinny Jean in Blue. - size 32 (also in 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31) 99% cotton 1% elastane. Made in Cambodia. Machine wash. Button fly. 5-pocket design. Light whiskering and faded detail. Intentionally distressed areas. 14 at the knee narrows to 9 at the leg opening. LEIV-WJ224. 29502-0210. Levi Strauss & Co., established in 1853, is a brand with a loyal, worldwide following. Their innovation with the co-invention of the blue jean was an integral part in creating their culture of self-expression and American cool that still resonates today. Each ready-to-wear design produced by the iconic label is made with special attention to craftsmanship, progress, and sustainability.