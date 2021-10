Levi's 502 Regular Taper Jeans are a more refined, modern alternative to the straight jean you love. Extra room in the thigh and a clean, tapered cut make them easy to style without compromising comfort- Zip fly and button closure - 5 pocket construction - Rivet studs - Tapered leg- ImportedThis item cannot be shipped to Canada. - Approx. 11" rise, 32" inseam Machine wash cold 99% cotton, 1% elastane