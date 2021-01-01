Straight from the design table to your feet, the Stuart Weitzman 5050 Lift Bootie is the ankle boot version of the lug-sole 5050 LIFT boot, and features the same LIFT lug sole, a lightweight rubber lug sole engineered for durability and resilience. Part of The 5050 Collection. Ankle boot. Lightweight LIFT lug sole. Back-stretch construction. Round toe. Inspired by the iconic 5050 boot. Leather and textile upper. Leather and textile lining. Leather insole. Synthetic outsole. Made in Spain. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 2 in Weight: 1 lb Platform Height: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.