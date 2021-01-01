Hit the streets in the height of style and comfort in the Stuart Weitzman 5050 Lift boot, part of the 5050 Collection known for signature stretch back construction providing a flawless fit. The boots are constructed with a leather front upper and insole with a stretch textile back to ensure a great fit. These just-over-the-knee boots meet the latest lug sole trend by way of the Lift lug sole, a lightweight rubber lug sole engineered for durability and resilience. Upper and lining made from leather and textile material. Synthetic outsole. Insole made from leather and textile material. Part of the 5050 Collection. This boot fits a half size larger, so please order a half size down. Just-over-the-knee boot. Round toe. Back-stretch construction. Lightweight rubber lug sole engineered for durability and resilience. Rubber outsole with grooves for added traction. Made in Spain. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 2 in Weight: 1 lb 5 oz Circumference: 23 in Shaft: 8 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.