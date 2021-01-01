The 5050 WOVEN LIFT BOOTIE is part of our Rapt Collection a range of silhouettes made from luxurious handwoven leather. This decidedly intricate design is meticulously handcrafted by SW artisans and takes approximately 10 hours to complete. Due to the nature of its craftsmanship every boot is unique and no two pairs are the same. This sleek style is inspired by our iconic 5050 boot and delivers a perfect fit every time thanks to our signature stretch-back detail. Set on our lightweight LIFT lug sole featuring a 30-mm heel this bootie is designed to boost - slip it on and take your next step forward boldly and confidently. The 5050 WOVEN LIFT BOOTIE is available exclusively on stuartweitzman.com and in SW boutiques. Stuart Weitzman 5050 Lift Woven Booties, Black Woven Leather, Size: 7.5 Narrow