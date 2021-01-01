The original. The icon. The cultural phenomenon. Since its debut in 1993 our 5050 boot has become an instantly-recognizable global sensation due to its trademark half-and-half construction: A stretch leather or stretch suede front and a stretch back. Inspired by conversations with customers seeking a boot that looked as stylish as it was comfortable the silhouette is precisely engineered with all-over stretch to provide a flawless fit by our artisans in Spain who meticulously work with each boot by hand. A favorite of celebrities and SW Women all over the world the 5050 is crafted to last while continuing to inspire new iterations each season. Stuart Weitzman 5050 Over-The-Knee, Black Nappa Leather, Size: 6.5 Narrow