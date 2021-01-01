From new balance numeric

New Balance Numeric 508 - Brandon Westgate

The New Balance Numeric 508 - Brandon Westgate is built on a classic indoor soccer outsole. The 508 has superior board feel plus protection. Brandon Westgate pro model. C-CAP midsole cushioning delivers durable support. Lace closure ensures a secure fit. Reflective details designed to catch the light. Suede upper for comfort and style. Padded collar and tongue. Cushioned insole. Leather and textile upper. Textile lining and insole. Rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 14 oz Product measurements were taken using size Men's 9.5, Women's 11, width Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.

