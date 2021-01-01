50th Birthday Decorations in August 1971 Turning 50 Yrs Old T-Shirt

Celebrate and 50th Birthday Decoration 8th month 1971 With This Tee Design Is Matching Great Birthday Outfit for Your Friend Family Memeber, Who Are Born in August 1971 and Turning 50 Years Old, Celebrating for 50th Birthday Party With Family and Friends. Make a Party With Funny 50th Birthday Apparel Family and Friends Retro 60's 70's 80's 90's Color Scheme. Awesome Since August 1971, Happy 50th Birthday Idea for Birthday, 4th of july, vacation, Fathers Day, Mothers Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem