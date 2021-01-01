From lara

Lara 51078- Short Sleeve Beaded Bridal Gown - 10 - Also in: 14, 8, 18, 12, 4, 6, 2, 16

$498.00
In stock
Buy at verishop

Description

Beaded v-neckline sheath gown. The gown features style detail with front slit.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com