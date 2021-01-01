Levi's(r) Mens 514 Motion Straight

The Levi's look that find the balance between comfort and style. The 514 is a universal slim straight fit, cut to avoid snugness without being too baggy. Fits close through the seat and thigh with a classic straight leg. Low rise sits below the waist. Five pocket design with signature arcuate stitch at back. Leather brand patch at back waist. Belt loop waistband. Zip fly and button closure. 98% cotton, 2% elastane except on noted washes. Mixtape: 99% cotton, 1% elastane. Machine wash and tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 33 in Outseam: 42 in Inseam: 32 in Front Rise: 10 in Back Rise: 14 in Leg Opening: 16 in Product measurements were taken using size 33, inseam 32. Please note that measurements may vary by size.