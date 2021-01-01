From cafele

52 Pieces PU Leather Cable Straps, Earbud Cord Organizer, PU Leather Handmade Portable USB Cord Holder, Earphone Cable Tie Cable Management, for.

What you will get: there are 52 pieces of PU leather cable straps in 4 designs, including 13 pieces black-short 13 pieces black-long, 13 pieces brown-short 13 pieces brown-long; Sufficient quantity and various designs to meet your different cable management needs 2 Sizes: the short size measures about 0.47 x 2.68 inch/ 12 x 68 mm and the long size measures about 0.59 x 3.54 inch/ 15 x 90 mm; These cable straps are lightweight and portable, you can take them with you anytime and anywhere Quality material: earphone cable straps organizers are made of selected PU leather, which are flexible, reusable and can last for a long time; They are durable enough to keep your cable well and compact enough to fit in a pocket Easy to use: simply fasten the 2 buttons after winding the cable, easy and quick; Earphone winder organizer provides a nice solution for organizing all kinds of cables, such as headphone cable, earphone cable, data cable and more Wide application: these PU leather cable str

