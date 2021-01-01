52 Years Birthday Man Vintage Made in July 1969 T-Shirt

52 year old Excellence the man the myth the legend born in July 1969 Perfect birthday gift for him or her born in July 1969. 52 years of excellent limited edition for brother, sister, daughter, mum, son, men, women, boys. 52 years anniversary man born in July 1969, original gift woman vintage anniversary limited edition in 2021.52 years of excellence limited edition in 2021. 52 Years Exellence Humor Birthday Gift for Legend Born in July 1969. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem