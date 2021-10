What it is: A synthetic-bristle face brush with a fluffy, tapered head that provides medium-to-full coverage. What it does: Ideal for use with powder products, this brush is designed to apply formulas to your face or for an allover bronze. How to use: Use for powder to set face makeup. You can also use this brush with bronzer to bronze your forehead, the hollows of your cheeks and your jawline. Synthetic hair Cruelty-free Vegan