55 Years Breast Cancer Survivor Gifts For Women Pink Ribbon Premium T-Shirt

Wear pink for Breast Cancer Awareness and display how long you have fought and survived against Breast Cancer this October with this sports themed pink ribbon design for women. This custom Breast Cancer Awareness survivor tee personalized with your years as a survivor is great pink ribbon design that can be worn or given to a mom, aunt, sister, grandma, cousin, niece or friend. Wear this breast cancer graphic at events and walks. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.