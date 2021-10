3.5mm Male 3 pole to 2.5mm Male 3Pole Record Car aux Audio Cord headphone connect Cable headphone cable Connectors: 3.5mm 3 Pole male to 2.5mm 3 Pole male(the Diameter of the metal shell:5.25mm) Length:4.5ft(1.5m) ,;color: black you can use this cable connect your phone ipod and so on audio player to the headphone or car aux or Audio speaker to listen music. The Diameter of the metal shell:5.25mm, Mini jack cover fit the phone with the thick Metal cover case.