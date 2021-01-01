Cooks 1.5L Deep Fryer, One Size , Stainless Steel

FRY FOODS FROM HOME Functionality meets flavor with the Cooks 1.5L Deep Fryer. Holding up to 1.2 lbs. (2.3 cups) of food while only requiring 1.6 qt. (6 cups) of oil, the compact size is ideal for smaller kitchens, small-family meals, or snacks. Featuring a durable brushed stainless-steel exterior, large viewing window, and permanent odor filter. Adjustable thermostat with 2-position basket to accommodate all cooking needs. And save time on cleanup with the removable and dishwasher-safe lid, basket, and basket handle, too.Powerful 1100-watt system for faster frying1.2 lbs./2.3 cups food capacity for 1-2 peopleDurable exterior with large viewing windowPFOA-free, nonstick coated oil pot with integrated heating element ensures superior performancePermanent odor filter to limit unpleasant odorsAdjustable thermostat with 2-position basketRemovable and dishwasher-safe componentsIncluded: 1 Owners ManualFeatures: Removable Fry BasketVoltage (volts): 120vWattage (watts): 1100wMeasurements: 9.72 Height/Inches, 7.95 Depth/Inches, 9.56 Length/InchesCapacity: 1.5 LiterWeight (lb.): 4.4 LbBase Material: 100% Stainless SteelCare: Hand Wash, Keep In A Dry LocationCountry of Origin: Imported