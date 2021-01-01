P.volve 1.5lb Ankle Weights in Gray & Teal. P.volve 1.5lb Ankle Weights in Gray & Teal. P.volve's 1.5lb Ankle Weights are an essential tool for toning every part of the legs. The sand-filled weights strap on at the ankle to add safe, but challenging resistance in every step, lift and movement.. Comfortable fit with secure velcro straps. Bulk-free toning. Muscle activation at every angle. Recommended for those at any fitness level. Movements with the light ankle weights can be done both standing and on the mat, as well as paired with other approved pieces of equipment. PVOR-WU9. 3lbANKLHTGRAY. P.volve is a high-intensity, low-impact, resistance based fitness method that strengthens, sculpts and energizes the entire body. P.volve was founded on the belief that when you work with your body instead of against it, you forge a deeper level of connection to it. P.volve launched in November 2017 and was founded by husband and wife duo, Stephen Pasterino and Rachel Katzman.