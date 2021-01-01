Fruit of the Loom 5pk Select Comfort Supreme Cooling Blend Bottoms Boxer Briefs - Colors May Vary L, ColorMayVary

Fruit of the Loom men's SELECT Comfort Supreme boxer briefs feature luxurious fabric that keeps you cool and dry. This underwear also incorporates a new cooling waistband that's soft and durable. Plus, Fruit of the Loom Select Comfort Supreme boxer briefs have a friction guard gusset, which strategically places the seams around your inner-thigh to avoid irritation and provide you with all day comfort. These boxer briefs will not disappoint, so don't wait and get them now. You can thank us later. Color: ColorMayVary. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Polyester.