I'm Ready To Crush 5th Grade Black Girl back to school funny T-Shirt

Our I'm Ready To Crush fifth Grade 5th Day Of School Black Girl Design is ideal for your little girls to wear celebrating starting 5th fifth Grade and 5th day of school. This retro Black Girl graphic is sure to be worn with pride on the big day.Melanin fifth grade, The perfect gift for your daughter who is finishing Kindergarten. Also makes a great present for a proud mom or teacher whose loved one, This fifth grade shirt is the perfect back to school gift for anyone that wants to say hello 5th grade Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem