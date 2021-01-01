5th Grade Teacher Life Woman Messy Bun Funny Leopard Tote Bag

Popular fun 5th Grade Teacher job title custom idea. The best professional couple present for men, women or her & him you love such as grandma, grandpa, boss, brother, papa, wife, girlfriend. Personalized vacation unique mother's father's day present. Cool adult employment work hero lover gift for mom/dad with customized Employer/Worker,5th Grade Teacher Messy Hair Bun style. Proud profession, career, business occupation quote gag saying is cute for retirement, student college/university graduate. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.