These simple and elegant heart-shaped 1.6 Carat T.G.W Created Amethyst and Diamond Accent Heart Drop Earrings can be worn with almost anything. Featuring a diamond below and above each heart-shaped created pink sapphire stone, these Diamond Sterling Silver Earrings give you a playful flair of color. The Amethyst Earrings are beautifully crafted in sterling silver and dangle loosely on a secure leverback closure. Color: amethyst/silver. Gender: female. Age Group: adult.