DIAMONBLISS Silver 6 ct. t.w. Ascher Cut Cut Cubic Zirconia Eternity Ring

Diamonbliss 6 Ct. T.W. Ascher Cut Cut Cubic Zirconia Eternity Ring. The eternity band is a classic jewelry essential that outlasts the fads and trends of the moment. Entirely without a flaw, this romantic style ring truly emphasizes eternal love. Let love shine eternally in brilliant fashion with a sterling silver ring set with 16 pieces of 4-millimeter Asscher-cut Cubic Zirconia. Easily worn to dress down or up, pair with other rings to create a bundle of rings, it's a gorgeous effortless fashionable statement.