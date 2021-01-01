The Hedgren 15.6 Great American Backpack RFID Laptop features a classic zip-closure backpack/laptop carrier with elastics just in case you need to carry a little extra, also including a front zippered pocket and adjustable arm-straps. Polyamide upper and lining. Zipper closure. Interior and exterior zipper pockets. Interior and exterior slip pockets. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 11 in Middle Width: 11 in Top Width: 11 in Depth: 4 in Height: 17 in Strap Length: 34 in Strap Drop: 16 in Handle Length: 8 in Handle Drop: 3 in Weight: 1 lb 7 oz