6-Inch Steel Toe Work Boot

DescriptionMen's boots that stand up to long hours on the job.Whatever the day throws at you, these men's leather work boots have you covered. They block rain and vent sweat, keeping your feet dry and comfortable. The footbed plus lightweight midsole helps reduce foot fatigue whether you're pulling wire on the job site or meeting up with the guys after work. FeaturesOil-tanned leather; Lace closureFastDry® lining wicks sweat and fights odorsSteel toe protects against impact and compression hazards and meets ASTM 2413-18 standardsCushioned polyurethane insole for support and shock absorbanceRubber outsole with Goodyear® welt constructionSecondary protection against incidental contact with electrical circuits of 18,000 volts or less under dry conditions; Meets ASTM 2413-18 EH standardsCountry of Origin: Imported