kenneth cole reaction 15.6? laptop & tablet bag hybrid backpack for school, business, & travel, convertible charcoal, medium

? SWITCH YOUR STYLE: Convenient, convertible construction allows the bag to be carried as a business case or worn as a backpack. Padded, adjustable shoulder straps and removable, adjustable shoulder strap, so you can customize your bag to your needs. Rear exterior zippered pocket to hold the backpack straps when not in use. Durable, heathered polyester exterior with a fully lined, tear-resistant interior looks cool and stylish, and also protects your belongings. SPACIOUS STORAGE: Roomy, main compartment consists of a padded laptop and tablet pockets to hold your business essentials and plenty of room for travel necessities. Fits most laptops with up to a 15.6-inch screen, and separate padded tablet pocket is compatible with most tablets. Front exterior features three gusseted accessory pockets to store any tech devices or personal belongings and includes several accessory loops to hold sunglasses or keys from. CUSTOMIZED CARRYING: Comfortable, easy-to-grab top handles with sec