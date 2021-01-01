Bushnell Tan/Grey 6 Person Shield Series Instant Cabin Tent

Bushnell 6 Person Shield Series Instant Cabin Tent. The Bushnell 6 Person Instant Cabin Tent features the latest in tent technology. Instant Setup Technology allows your tent to be set up in 60 seconds, so you can spend more time basking in the wilderness. Water repellent fabric and fully taped waterproof seams seal-off your tent from the rain. Strong frame construction and heavy-duty tent stakes stand tough against the wind. This tent offers Heat Shield technology featuring a special reflective coating on the underside of the rainfly to block the sun's UV rays -- keeping YOU and your tent darker and cooler. Weather Shield features to defend against the toughest weather to keep you protected. Large mesh windows allow for enhanced ventilation and panoramic views; while privacy panels on windows zip shut when needed. Internal and external gear organizers keep items close at hand and reflective guidelines, zipper-pulls, and piping around doors enhance nighttime visibility. • 60-second setup with Instant Setup Technology •Heat Shield Technology helps block UV Rays •Utility Port allows for connection to outside electrical access to power any device •Fits one queen size air bed •Sleeps 6 •Water-repellent fabric •Large mesh windows for increased ventilation •2 Mesh storage pockets and flashlight holder •Mesh gear loft •Heavy duty tie-downs •Carry bag for convenient transportation