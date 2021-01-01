Nails Inc. 6-piece Sweet As Chocolate Polish Set What It Is Much like a decadent box of chocolates, this set comes packaged in a coco-inspired box to keep your collection together. It is the perfect gift, or a treat from me to me. We know it is difficult, but try to resist diving in and devouring them? What You Get .47 fl. oz. Polish - Need A Reality Choc (light brown) .47 fl. oz. Polish - No Need To Be Bitter (dark brown) .47 fl. oz. Polish - Sweetness Suits You (bronze shimmer) .47 fl. oz. Polish - You've Got A Confection To Make (natural brown) .47 fl. oz. Polish - Love You Dairy Much (medium brown) .47 fl. oz. Polish - Snacks and Relax (bronze) What It Does Chocolate scented polishes.