Birchwood Casey 6” Shoot-N-C Bull's-Eye Target – 12 pack, chartreuse

Get the most out of target practice with the Shoot-N-C® Bull’s-Eye Targets. Whether you’re indoors or outdoors, this target is perfect for any low-light condition. Each shot you take will produce a bright chartreuse ring around the bullet hole so you can quickly adjust your aim. The target has a self-adhesive back for easy setup and comes with pasters for easy target repair. Work your way towards the perfect shot with the Birchwood Casey® 6” Shoot-N-C® Bull’s-Eye Target. FEATURES: Shooting target with instant feedback Bright chartreuse rings appear around bullet holes Self-adhesive target backing for easy setup Ideal for low light conditions indoors or outdoors Size: 6” Quantity: 12