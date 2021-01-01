Carhartt 6 Steel Toe Waterproof Work Boot

Rain or shine the Carhartt 6 Steel Toe Waterproof Work Boots carry on and get you through any workday. Style number: CMW6220. Oil tanned leather upper. Storm Defender waterproof membrane keeps feet protected from outside elements. Protective safety toe. Heel stabilizer with an achilles flex joint for stability and comfort. OrthoLite Comfort Tongue combined with a plush collar for an exceptional feel. OrthoLite insole supplies underfoot cushioning. Dual density PU outsole is slip, oil, and chemical resistant. Direct-attach welt construction. Safety toe meets or exceeds ASTM 2413-11 safety standards. Rated for EH (electrical hazard) protection. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 2 lbs 3 oz Circumference: 11 in Shaft: 6 in Product measurements were taken using size 11, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.