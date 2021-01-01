Note: Select your US size. Please be advised, the product and box will display UK, US and Euro sizing. For US sizing, both men's and women's sizing is displayed. Men's sizing is represented by M and women's sizing is represented by F. Truly a short boot sock, the Hunter 6 Stitch Cable Boot Socks - Short is a fleece sock for your Hunter short boots. Incredibly soft microfleece touches the skin and warms up the toes. While your feet are reveling in the coziness, your boots are treated with a 6-stitch cable knit cuff. Designed to fit the Original Short Rain boot. So soft can worn as slippers. Six-stitch cable knit cuff. Body: 100% polyester; Cuff: 100% acrylic. Machine wash, tumble dry. Sold as a one-pair pack. Imported.