Aviator Nation 6 Stripe Sweatpant in Pink. - size XS (also in L, M, S) Aviator Nation 6 Stripe Sweatpant in Pink. - size XS (also in L, M, S) 50% cotton 37% poly 13% rayon. Made in USA. Machine wash. Elastic waist with interior drawstring. Elastic hem. Contrast striping. Item not sold as a set. 13 at the knee narrows to 10 at the leg opening. ANAT-WP26. WSPRS6. Who doesn't have an obsession with vintage clothing? Paige Mycoskie, creator of Aviator Nation sure does. That's why she began studying the art of authentic vintage clothing and starting creating her own line of tee's, sweatshirts and hats to give the world that well worn feeling of so long ago.