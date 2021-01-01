RE/DONE 60's Slim Long Sleeve Top in Purple 100% cotton. Made in USA. Machine wash. Jersey rib fabric. REDF-WS87. R24-2W6LSL. About the designer: Using material salvaged from previously owned Levi’s® products, RE/DONE reconstructs each pair of denim right in their downtown Los Angeles studio. The process of handpicking and tailoring each pair into a modern fit ensures no two are alike establishing individuality while supporting sustainable fashion. Founded by industry veterans, Sean Barron and Jamie Mazur, the luxury label has found huge success in celebrating the Levi’s jean’s past and a continuation of the jean’s individual story and has since expanded their line to feature an ORIGINALS category that includes the perfectly worn-in graphic tees, modern cut denim, and oversized hoodies aimed at providing vintage character and a modern fit so you’ll never have to sacrifice personality for shape.