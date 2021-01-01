Red Cherry #601 false eyelashes are natural looking lengthy black lashes. These 100% human hair lashes have subtle to moderate length and subtle to moderate volume all while feeling natural on the eyes. Red Cherry #601 Dolce False Eyelashes - Womens RED CHERRY Halloween Eye Lashes Makeup - We always offer the largest selection of Professional hair and beauty products and latest in Salon Services to our customers. That's why we carry over 500 shades of nail polish, over 100 styles of hair brushes, and thousands of beauty related products. You can always save an additional 10% off all products, With the discount already reflected in our low prices.