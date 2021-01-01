60108MHz Wireless Portable Pocket DSP FM Stereo Radio Digital Receiver with Mini LCD Clock Earphone for Tour Guide System FM Transmitter Camping.

Equipped with an Ear-In Headphone: Which is Very Suitable for Listening to the FM Broadcast and Large Meetings. with Earphone for Better Listening Environment;Lanyard can Suspends Gently Around the Neck For Comfort. Pocket Portable Radio Receiver: FM frequency range 60-108MHz, NO AM. This portable radio adopts digital signal processing technology, using the software programming achieving of wireless radio all functions. Good Radio And Amazing Sound Quality: The Radio is Very Good, Also Could be used in the Remote Areas. Built in the Magnetic Speakers, Enjoy the Powerful Bass and Treble Fullness While Listening to Music. Battery Operated And Usb Charging: Simple to Use, Power on the Radio and Ready to Go, Tuning in Your Favorite Stations and Adjust to Your Desire Volume By the Volume Control. You can Charging the Fm Radio Conveniently with the Usb Cable. Convenience Carrying: Good for School, Church and Family Gift.