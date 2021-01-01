61 Year Old Day Of Birth Vintage Retro Sunset Born In 1960 T-Shirt

Cool, half sunset retro colored 61st Birthday design for people born in 1960. This colorful, distressed Birthday design makes a great gift idea for birthday 61. Give this Vintage 1960 gift to men, women, mothers, fathers, aunts, uncles born in 1960 Funny Vintage 1960 on a retro style sunset--excellent party favor, gift or keepsake for the special 61st birthday celebration. The perfect, cute birthday present for family: son, daughter, brother, sister, husband, wife and friends born 61 years ago Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem