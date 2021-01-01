61 Years Old 61st Birthday Decoration Vintage October 1960 T-Shirt

October 61st Birthday Shirts for men, women, dad, mom, wife, mother, husband with themed graphic for any legend man or woman queen turning 61 years old who born in October 1960 celebrating for 61st birthday party with family and friends with decorations Born in October 1960 61 years of being awesome retro vintage decorations. Complete your collection of birthday party accessories for him / her who's turning 61 years old limited edition October 1960 retro 61st Birthday Shirt. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem