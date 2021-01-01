61th Birthday Legends Were Born In October 1960 T-Shirt

Do you turn 61 or do you know somebody who was born in October 1960? Then this is the perfect birthday gift. Grab this awesome vintage design that says: Legends were born in October 1960, aged perfectly life begins at 61. October 1960 61 years old birthday gifts for men, women. Vintage 1960 tshirt limited edition. Awesome since October 1960 tshirt. Best of 1960 , October 1960 birthday gifts, legend since October 1960 , classic 1960 , made-in 1960 , born in 1960 Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem