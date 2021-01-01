62 Years Old July 1960 Limited Edition 62nd Birthday Premium T-Shirt

62nd. retro Vintage 62nd Birthday Born in July 1960 for Father, Mother, Men, Women, 62th Anniversary For Dad, Mom, Grandpa / Grandma, Uncle / Aunt, Brother, Sister, Cousin, wife, husband 62 years old. celebrate 62nd birthday. made in 1960, made in July 1960.this Design Perfect for Birthday Party,for who love retro vintage Styles. Happy Birthday It's best time to party for new age with this vintage Design idea This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.