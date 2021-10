1959 63rd birthday vintage design clothing features a distressed retro style 60's 70's colors and is awesome for men and women about to turn 63 years old. Funny turning sixty three limited edition design Vintage classic legend since 1959 apparel for those born in 1959, Get this as an addition for your 63 bday decorations and accessory collection for him or her to celebrate a happy 63rd birthday party Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem