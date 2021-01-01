Dowco Marine 64634-14NSNL Custom Fit Walkthrough Bimini Top Boot: TAHOE, Black

Custom fit bimini top boot is intended to protect your bimini top while not in use and in stow position Fits TAHOE 2004 model: Q5; 2003 models: Q5 L, Q5 S Fitment confirmations tested on boats as they come stock from the boat manufacturer; Any modifications to the boat or added accessories may impact the fit or prevent the product from fitting Proudly made in the USA; Includes a limited 2 year manufacturer Due to the custom fit, each canopy boot is made to order which can take 5-7 days before shipping