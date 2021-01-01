65-Gallon Rain Wizard Urn, Black

The Rain Wizard Urn is a thing of beauty as well as clever design. Constructed of thick, durable polyethylene resin, which holds up to the harshest elements, the exterior has the appearance of a terra cotta urn. Graceful lines, curves and garnishes make it an ideal accent piece for your home. The flat-back design optimizes space used and allows you to position the barrel close to walls or flat areas. The top is the only kind that acts as a planter space and also self-drains when excess water is present. There is also a channel built into the rim which diverts overflowing water to the front and away from the barrel and home foundation. Have peace of mind that you're conserving water and giving your garden the best water it can get, devoid of harsh chemicals and rich in nutrients. And you can perform that conservation without sacrificing your home's outer appearance with the very stylish and functional Rain Wizard Urn. *'Compare at' price reflects verified online retail price of same or similar item.