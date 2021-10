Funny 65th Birthday T-Shirt for Men, Women, Teens and Children! For someone who is celebrating their 65th Birthday and is now 65 Years old, this birthday shirt makes a great gift! It took me 65 Years to look this good! For all the good looking men and women who are now 65 Years old, this 65 Years old T-Shirt makes the perfect birthday gift and birthday present for all! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem