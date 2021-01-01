65800 Lieve Women\'s Wide Leather Belt For Dresses Hoop Buckle - XS/S-80 - Also in: S-85, M-90, XS-75, M/L-95

Polished, unique, and sophisticated. Bring a rugged touch to your outfit with our hook-up leather belt. This feminine waist belt elevates any outfit and acts like jewelry for the waist. We recommend pairing with a dress to create curves, above pants to make the legs appear longer, or with a jumpsuit. Amsterdam Heritage is a leader in wide leather waist belts for women crafted in the Netherlands from high-quality Italian full-grain leather, the finest there is. Bring an exotic edge to your outfit with the Lieve. All Amsterdam Heritage products are handmade. The leathers used have been treated with processes including vegetable tanning or coating, giving the product a distinctive feel. The use of Amsterdam Heritage leather products may cause partial loss of color. Variations do not represent defects.