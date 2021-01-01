SwissGear Travel Gear 6593 23.5" Spinner Luggage Black / Red - SwissGear Travel Gear Softside Checked

SwissGear 6593 23.5 Spinner Luggage 4 wheel spinners. Durable polyester fabric. Locking aluminum handle. Expandable. With a honeycomb-inspired front panel design, this stylish spinner luggage is perfect for all types of casual travel. he SwissGear Expandable Liteweight Spinner Collection is made from durable polyester fabric and expands for additional packing space. Also featured is a locking aluminum telescopic pushpull handle, four 360-degree multi-directional spinner wheels and reinforced top and side handles for easy lifting and carrying. This luggage comes equipped with clothing tie-down straps and a large storage pocket for organization. A large exterior pocket for even more packing space and easy access for items that you might need on the go.