Funny 65th Birthday Vintage Gift for Mom, Dad, Mom, Grandpa or Grandpa born in May 1956. T-Shirt was born in May 1956. Vintage 1956 T-Shirt 1956 65th Birthday Original Gift for Men Women 65th Birthday Men Women Gift 65th Women Men Gift 65th Men Women 65th Men T-Shirt 1956 Birthday T-shirt, Men Women Original Gift T-shirt, May 1956, Birthday 65th Men Women Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem