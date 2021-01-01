65x10 Bug Net Insect Bird Netting Garden Netting Protect Plants Fruits Flowers Against Bugs Birds amp Squirrels White

Best Quality Guranteed. standard insect netting is made of high quality mesh cloth with PE material Garden bug netting works well to protect vegetables, flowers, plants and fruits from birds, moths and insects while letting water, air and sunshine get through See-through plant netting help check the progress of your plants, is breathable, odorless and flexible Can be cut into other sizes as needed, prevent UV damage in summer and frost damage in winter, sturdy enough to fold up after one season and reuse Fine mesh, neat edge. Size: 6.5 Ft x 10 Ft. Mesh size: 0.03x0.03in