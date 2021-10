For anybody who is into alternative black heavy death thrash metal. Great for people who enjoy anything goth, satanic, wiccan, occult, pentagrams, witchcraft, sabbath, and baphomet clothing. If you worship the Devil or Satan, this is a perfect 666 garment to walk around town preaching your love for black satanic magic and pentagram evil tarot. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem