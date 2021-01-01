From wedding romantic couple 67 year

67 year wedding anniversary survived funny Tote Bag

Description

Funny text saying design I'm not sure how we survived 67 years of marriage, but I'm sure somewhere someone lost a bet. Ideal for romantic couple that are celebrating marriage, wedding anniversary that love humor. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

